Pedro’s Grill & Cantina Settling in to New Location

Pedro's Grill & Cantina is Now Located at 7 8th Street in Cloquet, Minnesota

CLOQUET, Minn. – Throughout the past 20 months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve witnessed multiple businesses that were forced to shut their doors or change the way they operate just to make ends meet.

This week’s Knowing Your Neighbors shines the spotlight on one success story from the community of Cloquet.

“We love the atmosphere! It’s really nice in here,” said Sandy Brantley, a customer from Hermantown.

The sounds of satisfaction can be heard when you walk through the doors of Pedro’s Grill & Cantina in Cloquet.

“Now we have our own spot where we can make a lot more moves and we can do a lot more things rather than asking someone else to do it,” said Pedro Aranda, general manager at Pedro’s Grill & Cantina.

After renting their old space for over a decade, Pedro’s is now operating in their own space located along 8th Street.

“Almost every time you come here we’ll have the same people and we really enjoy that and that’s what people like,” said Aranda.

Aranda prides himself on continuing to employ many of the same staff members for the past 15 years.

“It’s amazing. We have regulars coming in three to four times a week,” said Aranda.

After many months of the unknown due to COVID-19 restrictions, they’re thankful to have survived as they continue to thrive.

“We’re happy to say we’ve been here since 2006 and still have the opportunity to this day to stay open,” said Aranda.

For the customers, the atmosphere is everything.

“The food is good, the atmosphere is great, and the service we’ve gotten has been wonderful,” said Brantley.

With a menu that’s multiple pages long, there’s something to satisfy the taste buds of everyone in your party.

“This is actually better than a lot that we’ve had in Arizona,” said Brantley.

As for Aranda, the feedback they’ve received so far has been highly positive.

“We have a lot more positive feedback than we would in the other location,” said Aranda.

“It’s essential, especially in the winters up here, you have to have something to do and someplace to go. This is a comfortable place,” said Brantley.

If you’ve never been to Pedro’s, they recommend ordering the Lindo Special or the Fajitas during your first trip.

Pedro’s is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.