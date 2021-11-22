Police: Parade-Crash Suspect Was in a Domestic Disturbance

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The man suspected of plowing his SUV into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, had been in a domestic disturbance just minutes before, Waukesha’s police chief says.

Police Chief Dan Thompson says there is no evidence the crash on Sunday was a terrorist attack.

He says police are drawing up five charges of intentional homicide against Darrell Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee.

Thompson identified those killed as four women ages 52 to 79 and an 81-year-old man. Members of the “Dancing Grannies” club were among those killed, as was an employee of Citizens Bank.

According to the chief, police were not pursuing the suspect when he entered the parade route, but an officer did fire a shot to try to stop him but ceased firing because of the danger to others. The driver was not injured.