St. Luke’s Seeing Uptick in Adults Receiving Booster Shot

DULUTH, Minn. — With the CDC and FDA approving boosters for adults, local hospitals are seeing more people come in to get the shot.

St. Luke’s tells us it’s seeing a staggering 500 people a day come in for their booster shot.

They’re also seeing people still come in wanting to get their first or second dose of the Pfizer shot, with others getting the flu shot as well.

The hospital requests people make appointments ahead of time, as it’s the first big opportunity to receive a dose of the booster shot.

“With the regulations that were set before we were seeing quite a few people under the regulations. But now that it is open to everybody this is our first day and big push to help our community,” St. Luke’s Covid-19 Clinic Lead, Kelly Zapp says.

There’s no supply shortage when it comes to the boosters, as St. Luke’s can order it on a weekly basis.

If you want to schedule an appointment, click here.