St. Luke’s Updates Visitor Policy Due to Increasing Positive COVID Rates

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s has updated its visitor policy citing growing COVID-19 cases in the community and rising test positivity rates.

Changes to the policy went into effect Saturday.

Patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors until the patient is no longer contagious.

Exceptions include one adult support person during labor and delivery, two parents or guardians are allowed for pediatric patients, and up to two visitors at a time, limited up to four per day, for end-of-life patients.

For patients without COVID the following rules still apply, according to the St. Luke’s website:

Adult, including Hospice: One adult visitor per day, 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Once the visitor leaves campus, they cannot return that day.

8 West/Inpatient Rehab: One adult visitor per day, Monday – Friday, 3:30-8:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 12:30-8:30 p.m. Once the visitor leaves campus, they cannot return that day.

Emergency Department: One adult visitor.

Labor and delivery: One adult support person, who cannot be suspected or confirmed COVID-19 positive. If the patient has a doula, the doula will also be allowed if not suspected or confirmed COVID-19 positive.

Pediatric: Up to two parents/guardians.

Critically unstable: Up to two visitors per day. Once visitors leave campus, they cannot return that day.

Surgical & Procedural Care (Building A, Mariner Medical Clinic, Pavilion Surgery Center): One adult visitor per day, 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Once the visitor leaves campus, they cannot return that day.

End-of-life: Up to two visitors at a time, maximum of four per day. Once visitors leave campus, they cannot return that day, however up to two more people may enter the hospital and visit the patient. The patient cannot have more than four visitors per day.

Requirements for all visitors:

Not be awaiting a COVID-19 test result or have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

Not have been asked to quarantine because of potential exposure to COVID-19.

Not have had close contact with someone who tested positive in the past 14 days, unless the visitor is fully vaccinated.

Not have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Agree to properly wear a medical-grade mask (supplied by St. Luke’s) over their nose and mouth during their entire visit

Stay with the patient during their entire visit.

Agree to leave immediately if they fail to comply with these rules.

For more detailed information about St. Luke’s visitor policy, click here.