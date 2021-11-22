St. Scholastica Dance Team Preparing for Return Trip to Nationals

The Saints are headed to Nationals in Orlando, Florida for just the second time ever. Competition is set for Jan. 14-16 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

DULUTH, Minn. – After not getting to have a season last year due to the pandemic, the St. Scholastica dance team has returned to the dance floor and is now preparing to make a splash on the national stage.

The Saints are headed to Nationals in Orlando, Florida for just the second time ever. The team is made up of about a dozen dancers and is run by two captains. Without a coach, that means the dancers run their own practices, organize events and performances, and choreograph their own routines, including the hip hop dance they’ll perform at nationals.

“I came from a really small studio, I think all of us kind of did so being able to go to Orlando at the ESPN Center, running out onto that stage and the spotlights hitting you, it’s just so exciting,” senior Macy Viita said.

“To be able to go on stage and just say we as students all worked on this together and we did it ourselves, that’s just really rewarding. As a smaller team with no coach, sometimes it’s hard to be at the same level as other teams but we just want to go down there and have fun and make the most of the experience,” co-captain Kalie Jeremiason added.

While the dancers are excited for the opportunity, they’re also working to raise more money to get there, as they have to pay for everything themselves. They’ve held different fundraisers and also have a GoFundMe page set up.

“We have our flights to get there, we have our hotel packaging, our music we have to have licensed music which costs money, our costumes,” Jeremiason said.

“All of us can not express our gratitude with our families at home, our alumni dance teams, everybody has come out,” Viita added.

Nationals is set for Jan. 14-16. To donate, visit their GoFundMe page.