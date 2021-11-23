AICHO Moves Up Food Distribution Day For Thanksgiving Preps

DULUTH, Minn. – It was a special Thanksgiving food distribution day at the American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO) in Duluth.

Every two weeks on a Wednesday, AICHO gives out 200 bags of food to whoever needs it in the community.

They moved this week’s distribution ahead a day to help with Thanksgiving preps for families.

“It is certainly important to make sure people have the food they need on days where food is especially important, and you might be trying to be with family and have more people in the house,” said Dominic Bisogno, AICHO’s food distribution coordinator.

Bisogno reminds anybody in the community to never hesitate or be embarrassed to stop by for food distribution days.

There’s everything from frozen meet to cereal, vegetables, and even toiletries.