CSS Volunteers Preparing Over 5,000 Meals for Thanksgiving

DULUTH, Minn. — The smell of Thanksgiving is flowing through the DECC.

It’s the place where volunteers with The College of Scholastica are cooking thousands of meals for the community.

The traditional in-person Thanksgiving buffet at the DECC won’t be happening for the second year in a row because of Covid-19.

More than 5,000 meals will be handed out at various locations around town.

There are zero requirements to get a meal.

“Whether they need access to food or sometimes it’s just access to another human and have a little bit of human contact on thanksgiving day. A lot of the people that we serve are living alone so it’s nice to have that one on one. We have a lot of volunteers who love to do that where they specifically ask for people that are alone and they can spend a few minutes with them,” Event Organizer, Monica Hendrickson says.

Meals can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day from ten to noon at 6 locations around town, for more information, click here.