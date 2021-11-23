Duluth Fire Crews Responding to Apartment Building Sprinkler Malfunction

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Fire Crews are responding to a sprinkler malfunction at an apartment building in the Observation Hill neighborhood.

Crews were called to the building located on the 1300 block of West 3rd Street around 12:00 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a recent Twitter post, the sprinkler malfunctioned in the building causing the ceiling in one of the apartment units to collapse.

All of the tenants made it out of the building. Fire crews are evaluating the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.