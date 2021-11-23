Extra Holiday DWI Patrols on Minnesota Roads Starts Wednesday

Minnesota drivers will start seeing extra DWI enforcement on the roads this weekend as part of a statewide effort to crack down on drunk driving this holiday season.

The Department of Public Safety’s extra DWI holiday patrols campaign starts Wednesday and runs through Dec. 31. During that time, law enforcement officers will be looking for drivers who appear impaired, whether by alcohol or other substances.

One out of every five deaths on Minnesota roads is drunk-driving related. In the last five years, 397 people died in drunk-driving crashes, with 79 of those deaths in 2020 alone.