Juice Pharm Makes Shepherd’s Pies That Are Vegan, Gluten-Free For Holidays

DULUTH, Minn. — The Juice Pharm in Duluth has created gluten-free and vegan Shepherd’s Pies for the holidays.

It’s the first time the business has tried it, and it’s been pretty successful in its first run. The general manager said she was expecting about 25 orders, but instead 56 came in.

Personal-sized pies are $10, while family-sized ones are $35.

Each pie features three layers: “turkey” marinated in gravy, veggie stuffing, and creamy mashed potatoes, all made without animal products and gluten.

“I think we just want to make the holidays an easier and more accessible thing, more approachable just because when you struggle with food allergies or you choose to not eat a certain type of food, it can be really hard to show up at a celebration,” Wylie Cassinelli, the general manager of the Juice Pharm, said.

Orders are no longer being taken for the pies, but the Juice Pharm plans to bring them back for Christmas and the holidays.