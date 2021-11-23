Local Talent Looking to Lead St. Scholastica Men’s Basketball in First MIAC Season

The Saints have 10 Northland players on the roster this season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The season of change continues for St. Scholastica athletics and now men’s basketball is beginning MIAC competition. But the Saints say they welcome the new competition.

The Saints concluded their time in the UMAC this past spring in their third straight conference championship game.

Now, they say they’re excited for a new level of competition and are eager to continue that same level of success.

“It gives us different goals and bigger aspirations for the year. We’ve always been at the top of the UMAC the past few years so I think going into the MIAC we want to sustain that,” senior guard Quinn Fischer said.

“These guys are not overwhelmed by it. They have a lot of big game experience. There’s no free runs anymore so we have to be prepared, the intensity level is at a different notch. It’s hard but it’s enjoyable. Our guys are up for the challenge for sure,” head coach David Staniger added.

The Saints do return plenty of experience to navigate through this new season, as they graduated just one senior. They also once again have a ton of local talent, which includes 10 Northland natives suiting up this season.

“I feel like a lot of people think that Northern basketball isn’t really anything so I personally think it gives us a chip to go show what we can do from all of us being from this area,” senior guard Nick Carlson said.

“These guys are plenty good enough to compete and win in the MIAC. We want everybody to know that we can win with Northern Minnesota guys, Minnesota guys can stay home and let’s go win the MIAC. For the school, for everybody involved, let’s go win with local talent,” Staniger added.

The Saints will look for their first ever MIAC win next Wednesday at Augsburg.