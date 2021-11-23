Minnesota Lawmakers Report Progress Toward Special Session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The top Republican in the Minnesota Senate says he’s willing to postpone a debate over the confirmation of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm to help break the stalemate over a special session.

Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller says if Democrats agree to discuss Republican proposals on coronavirus measures, the GOP would drop threats to oust Malcolm.

Republicans have been critical of Walz’s emergency powers and public health restrictions, and believe getting rid of Malcolm would send a message.

The GOP proposals include regulatory relief and up to $250 million for long-term care facilities, as well as lifting some vaccine policies instituted by Walz.