Shops Gearing Up for Small Business Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. — Local businesses in the Twin Ports and beyond are hoping to cash in for small business Saturday this weekend.

It’s a day to encourage shoppers to buy local and support local one day after Black Friday when larger retail stories end up getting a lot of business on big deals.

Small shops like ‘Bailey Builds’ in West Duluth are of course anxious for this Saturday while they continue to recover from the pandemic.

“It keeps the money right here in our local economy. All the taxes stay here and all the money stays here. This supports artists that are going to buy things throughout this city too so it’s amazing to keep this right in this area,” Bailey Builds Co-Owner, Nathanael Bailey says.

Meanwhile in Superior, the chamber is working with businesses to launch a “shop small superior week” beginning this Saturday to let people spread out if concerned about covid.

