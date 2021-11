Superior Boys Basketball Wins Season Opener

The Spartans got the win in Kory Deadrick's debut as head coach.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In Kory Deadrick’s debut as Superior boys basketball head coach, the Spartans got the 71-61 win over Chippewa Falls.

The Spartans will be back in action next Tuesday hosting Hudson. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m.