Superior Boys Hockey Shuts Out Menomonie to Open Season

Andrew Rude scored twice while Robert Powell, Carter Pettit, Lucas Williams, Mason Stenberg and Kell Piggott each scored once for the Spartans.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior boys hockey team showed no signs of rust as they opened the season with a 7-0 win over Menomonie.

Superior will be back in action on Friday at Notre Dame.