Suspect in 2018 Fatal Hibbing Shooting Sentenced to Life in Prison

HIBBING, Minn. – The 32-year-old Hibbing man found guilty of the 2018 murder of Jeryel Octavious McBeth has been sentenced to life in prison.

According to the St. Louis County Attorney’s office, Jerome Dionte Spann waived his right to a jury trial opting for a trial to the Court.

In September, Judge Rachel Sullivan found Spann guilty of premeditated first-degree murder, murder in the second degree, and assault in the second degree.

“Every single action in life has a ripple effect beyond our comprehension. All I can hope for Mr. McBeth’s family is that today, they have seen justice served, they can now put this chapter of grief behind them, and they can turn the corner to look for healing and peace,” said Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Jessica Fralich.

Spann is accused of shooting two victims in December 2018 in the 2400 Block of Third Avenue East in Hibbing.

When officers arrived on the scene they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, 34-year-old Jeryel Octavious McBeth, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other victim, then 25-year-old Jamien Stukey, was treated and later released from the Fairview Range Medical Center.