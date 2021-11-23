UMD Goaltender Zach Stejskal Reveals Testicular Cancer Diagnosis

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been over a month since we last saw goaltender Zach Stejskal take the ice for the UMD men’s hockey team. And on Tuesday afternoon, Stejskal opened up about his health and where he’s been.

In this month’s “UMD Bulldogs Bark and the Bite”, Stejskal revealed in a sit down interview with Athletic Director Josh Berlo that he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The Cohasset native said he noticed something was not quite right in October and went to the doctor. After the diagnosis, he had surgery and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. Stejskal added he is feeling pretty good and he does plan to play hockey this season.

In the interview, Stejskal said he “encourages people, men in particular to go to the doctor, get their regular health screenings, and not ignore something that doesn’t feel right”.

To view the full interview, head to the UMD website.

If you’re interested in supporting Stejskal, you can connect with him in the following ways (via UMD website):

Email: champ@d.umn.edu

Social: @Zstejskal (Twitter) | @zach_stejskal (Instagram)

Mail: Zach Stejskal

Bulldog Athletics

1216 Ordean Ct., 170 SpHc

Duluth, MN 55812

You can also check out the UMD men’s hockey Movember team page and donate there.