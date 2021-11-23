UMD Women’s Basketball Drops Home Opener; Men Defeat St. Cloud State to Open NSIC Play

Austin Andrews led the way with 32 points as the UMD men stay undefeated while Brooke Olson led the women with 22 points.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team returned to Romano Gym for the first time this season to host rivals St. Cloud State to open NSIC play. In a rematch of last season’s conference championship game, the Huskies came out on top this time, getting the 60-54 road win.

Brooke Olson was the only Bulldog in double-digit scoring, finishing with 22 points. UMD falls to 2-2 on the season and will host Northern Michigan on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m.

In the men’s game, UMD went on a 17-0 run to lift them past St. Cloud State 86-69 to open NSIC play with a win.

Austin Andrews led the way with 32 points while Drew Blair finished with 16 points.

UMD improves to 5-0 on the season and will play at Michigan Tech on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m.