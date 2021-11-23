Update: Sprinkler Pipe Break in Duluth Apartment Building Displaces Over 20 People

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department says over 20 people have been displaced after a sprinkler pipe broke in an apartment building in the Observation Hill neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the building around 12:00 p.m. after a resident reported that her ceiling collapsed due to flooding.

Crews investigating the cause of the flooding found additional units with ceiling damage and one that had partially collapsed.

In total 13 units have been temporarily displaced due to water damage in the building.

Due to the extent of the water damage, all tenants have been temporarily displaced.

The fire department remained on scene to prevent further water damage and to remove standing water from units.

Damage is estimated at $350,000.

The apartment’s management company says it is assisting tenants until the damage can be repaired.