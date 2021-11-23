UW-Superior Women’s Basketball Drops Nonconference Game to Saint Benedict

Brianna O'Donnell and Allie Zimmer each finished with 10 points.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior women’s basketball team rallied in the third quarter but couldn’t hang on, as Saint Benedict got the 61-54 win.

Brianna O’Donnell and Allie Zimmer each finished with 10 points while Kaija Davies finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.

UWS falls to 1-4 on the season and will host Simpson next Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 5:00 p.m.