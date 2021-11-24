Bell Ringers Desperately Needed For Red Kettle Campaign

DULUTH, Minn. – Bell ringers are desperately needed for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Right now, the non-profit is down bell ringing volunteers by 70 percent compared to a normal year at this time.

The Red Kettle initiative is the biggest fundraising effort of the year for the Salvation Army, which brings in more than $200,000 from the red kettles to support year-round programs like emergency assistance, the food shelf, homeless housing and youth activities.

Organizers say having a bell ringer makes all the difference.

“Someone who is there and who is happy and saying merry Christmas or happy Christmas, ringing the bell and active and getting to know the customers, it really makes a huge difference. And those kettles do so much better — hundreds of dollars compared to a few cents,” said Kristy Eckart, business administrator at the Salvation Army.

If you want to sing up for a two-hour bell ringing shift, log on to RegisterToRing.com or give the Salvation Army a call at (218) 722-7934.