‘Can Do Canines’ Offers Tips to Keep Your Pets Safe Throughout the Holidays

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota-based ‘Can Do Canines’ is offering a list of tips and tricks to follow in order to make sure your pets have a safe and ER-free holiday season.

“Holidays can be stressful, and your dog may pick up on that too. New smells, tempting foods, and strangers in the home may all lead to higher stress levels for your dog,” said Shenna Lemche, training manager with Can Do Canines.

Click here for a list of tips to keep Fido calm. Happy Thanksgiving!