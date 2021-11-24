Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Small Business Week

With the holiday season in full swing, members of the chamber say this is a good time to go out and support area businesses.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Superior Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its own version of Small Business Saturday but they are making it a week-long event.

Shop Small Superior Week is a time for people to get out and support local and to see everything the city of Superior has to offer.

So far, nearly 50 businesses throughout Superior and Douglas County are participating in the event.

“It’s so exciting to see people get involved. This is their community and this is how they keep their community strong. It’s great to see the citizens of superior step up and show their love for their community,” Superior-Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director, Nikky Farmakes says.

For a list of businesses participating, click here.