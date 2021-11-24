Duluth Denfeld Girls Basketball Ready to Open Season With New Head Coach, Growing Numbers

Earlier this year, the Hunters were unsure if they would have a team this year. But after spreading the word and encouraging girls to try out something new, the Hunters are now able to have enough players for three teams.

DULUTH, Minn. – The high school girls basketball season officially begins this week and it’s going to be a big season for Duluth Denfeld with a new head coach and a growing program.

Erik Reinertsen takes over as the Hunters head coach. Reinertsen says the Hunters were struggling with having enough players come out for the team. But after spreading the word and encouraging girls to try out something new, the Hunters are now able to have enough players for three teams.

“We emphasize that we welcome anybody to come and play, even if you’ve never played basketball before so that might have helped. There’s a lot of girls that, this is their first year of basketball that are coming out and giving it a try. Last year we weren’t sure whether we were going to have a team or not and there was only a few girls on the team so not only being able to keep the program alive but to see these girls develop and grow is what I’m most excited about,” Reinertsen said.

So this year, Denfeld’s theme is IMPACT. They want to impact one another, their school and their community. Reinertsen says to do that, they’re also trying to raise more money for the program.

“A lot of girls coming from poorer backgrounds, we wanted to be able to do things like get them some traveling gear and stuff like that. This is more than basketball. This really is. This is about raising up good people that are going to do good for the community. Encouraging the girls to be encouraging of one another,” Reinertsen added.

If you’re interested in donating to the Denfeld program, head to their GoFundMe page. Denfeld opens up the season Monday, Nov. 29 at home against Eveleth-Gilbert.