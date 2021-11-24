Duluth East Girls Basketball Wins Big in Season Opener

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East girls basketball team opened their 2021 season on a 16-4 run on their way to winning their season opener over Princeton 74-55.

Rachel Hagen led the way with 26 points while Ashlynne Guenther finished with 22 points and Rylee Stevens had 15 points.

The Greyhounds will be back in action on Saturday hosting Blaine. Tipoff is set for 3:00 p.m.