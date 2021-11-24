Hoops to Host Pop-Up Market

It's all to get the community to come together and support several local artists in one spot.

DULUTH, Minn. — As part of Small Business Saturday, Hoops Brewing Company in canal park will be hosting several local artists.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be pop-up shops selling different items from handmade winter wear to pottery.

Hoops is one of many local businesses hosting smaller artists who can showcase their work.

“It’s really nice to be able to provide a space for people to get back on track and meet in person and to be able to support the community recovering from the difficulties of the pandemic,” Hoops Brewing Company Director of Marketing & Events, Ingrid Hornibrook says.

Makers markets at Hoops will continue every Saturday until late December.