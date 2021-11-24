Kiwanis Club Hosts Firefighter, Police Officer of the Year Awards Ceremony

DULUTH, Minn. – The Kiwanis International Club is giving thanks to two special public servants in the City of Duluth.

A ceremony took place Wednesday honoring the Firefighter and Police Officer of the Year.

Recently retired patrol officer Todd Shermer received the police officer of the year award after wrapping up his 16 years of service to the community.

Matt Swanson received the Firefighter of the Year Award.

Swanson has been a leader within the Department and has led many of the trainings that everyone in the department must participate in to keep up their core competencies.

“It’s an honor to accept this award from Kiwanis. It’s a great organization in supporting not only our community but also our youth, Duluth Fire, Duluth Police,” said Shermer.

“The bigger honor is the fact that this award is issued via my peers. A couple of people wrote some letters and thought highly enough of what I did this year and I think that’s the greatest honor,” said Swanson.

FOX 21 would like to congratulate both of the recipients and thank them for their service.