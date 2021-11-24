Lake Superior Zoo To Light Up ‘Larger Than Life’ Starting Friday

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo is getting brighter and bigger with a new nighttime holiday experience starting this weekend.

It’s called “Larger Than Life Lights.”

You’ll get to see six giant animal inflatables throughout the zoo’s outside area at night, along with a bunch of lights and photos ops, among other festivities.

“We’re really excited to be able to welcome more people here at the zoo in the winter. A lot of folks don’t know we’re open all year round, so it’s a new experience for everyone to enjoy,” said Haley Cope, executive director at the zoo.

The fun kicks off Friday, Nov. 26 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

It costs $5 for members and $10 for non-members.

