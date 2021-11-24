Seeking Grief Support Amid the Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. – The holiday season is a time of joy and happiness for many people, but for others who may be grieving the loss of a loved one it can be a time of emotions, sadness, and seclusion.

Essentia Health offers a variety of grief support services for those dealing with a recent of past loss, especially during the holiday.

Therapists say it’s important to remember the A-B-Cs of grief — Acceptance, Be Gentle and Communicate your feelings.

During this bittersweet time of year, keep a flexible schedule allowing yourself time to process your feelings and emotions.

“For those who are supporting grieving people, listen more than you speak and don’t take offense if someone is declining an invitation. Keep reaching out to them,” said Gina Dixon, grief therapist with Essentia Health.

Dixon says it’s important to continue to reach out to those who are grieving in your life with a simple text message, letter, gift, or phone call.

