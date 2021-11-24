Shop Small in Downtown Duluth this Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – Businesses in Downtown Duluth are gearing up for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27.

Kristi Stokes, President of the Greater Downtown Council in Duluth, says this is typically one of the busier shopping days of the year for small businesses throughout the Downtown Waterfront District.

Many will have special promotions, demonstrations, and open houses.

“Shopping on Small Business Saturday is a great way for customers to show their support of the small businesses that support our community,” said Stokes. “By shopping locally, your dollars stay in our local economy.”

To check out some of the member businesses with special offerings, visit www.downtownduluth.com.