Stay Safe, Plan Ahead: Duluth Fire Dept. Reminds of Grease Fire Dangers

DULUTH, Minn. – Tis the season to be extra mindful in the kitchen, especially when you have dozens of family members inside for the holiday season.

Fire officials are reminding amateur chefs to not take on too many things this holiday season…and avoid getting overwhelmed. This often leads to fires in the kitchen, which nobody wants to deal with during a family gathering.

It’s also important to make sure you have a plan in place in case of a fire on the stove or in the oven.

“Make a plan, plan how you’re going to cook things, what time, how long things have to be in. Use a timer, set a timer, and make sure you pay attention to it,” said deputy fire chief Jon Otis with the Duluth Fire Department.

If a fire does break out, make sure you keep the oven door closed and shut off the fuel source. If it’s a stovetop fire, make sure to turn off the fuel source and cover the pan with a lid.

Fire officials also say make sure there aren’t too many cooks in the kitchen – especially kids and pets.