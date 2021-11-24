UMD Men’s Hockey Team Talks About Rallying Behind Zach Stejskal

Since Stejskal's diagnosis was made public, the UMD men's hockey Movember page has raised more than $3,000 for men's health issues, including testicular cancer.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday, UMD men’s hockey goaltender Zach Stejskal revealed that he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer. The Cohasset native had surgery last month and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs talked about how they’re rallying around and supporting Stejskal during this process.

“It’s scary news when he told us a month or so ago, so we’ve just obviously try to be there for him, support him, whatever he needs or wants, we’re just trying to be there for him. He’s obviously been great about it, honestly a little too quiet about it, not saying too much to us but that’s just kind of how he is, he’s going to battle,” UMD men’s hockey captain Noah Cates said.

“He’s doing good. We’re excited that things are going well and we’re looking forward to him getting back as soon as possible. It’s good to see him when he comes down,” head coach Scott Sandelin added.

In the feature posted to the UMD website, Stejskal said he decided to share his story because November is Movember. The Bulldogs are currently growing out their mustaches while raising money and awareness for men’s health issues, which includes testicular cancer.

Their original goal was $1000. Since Stejskal’s diagnosis was made public, UMD has raised more than $3000.

“It’s awesome. [Ben] Patt’s done a great job with that and obviously with Zach it’s kind of blown up. We’re really happy that we did that and can help out not only Zach but other men in their fight against cancer and other things,” Cates said.

To donate, visit the UMD men’s hockey Movember page.