UMD Women’s Hockey Talks NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee Supporting Tournament Bracket Expansion

The final step is approval from the DI Council. That is set to be discussed on Dec. 15.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday, the NCAA announced that the DI Competition Oversight Committee supported the expanded bracket format of 11 teams for 2022.

In the proposal, the top five seeds would receive first round byes, the top four seeds would host and there would be an extra day of rest between the first round and quarterfinals. This is something that women’s hockey and UMD head coach Maura Crowell have been pushing for.

“You always talk about how you want to leave an impact on the game and being a part of something and being able to post that you did something that was able to make a difference and see it and then be able to live it, it’s a pretty special feeling to have,” forward Naomi Rogge said.

“It feels like you have to hit these little milestones and this was another big one. The timing is right. The NCAA is doing the right thing in changing a lot of women’s sports as a matter of fact so we’re really pleased that we were one of them and like I said, it was a long time coming so it needed to happen,” Crowell added.

