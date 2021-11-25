Dreams For Duluth-To-Denver Flights Stalled By Pilot Shortage

DULUTH, Minn. – A pilot shortage is pushing back plans to possibly launch direct flights from Duluth to Denver.

A spokesperson for the Duluth International Airport confirmed with FOX 21 Thursday that the possible new route to the West, which was hopeful to begin next year, is now looking more like 2023.

This comes after a pilot shortage with United Airlines forced its normal three daily non-stop flights from Duluth to Chicago down to just one per day.

However, airport officials are expecting two flights per day starting in December.

As for Denver, the Duluth Airport has secured a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help get direct flights started.

The city of Duluth is adding $100,000 and St. Louis County is adding $75,000.