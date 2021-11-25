Free Entrance to All Minnesota State Parks This Friday

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – If you’re looking to shed those added Thanksgiving pounds after a day of non-stop eating, then Minnesota State Parks will be the place to go this Friday.

Minnesota state parks and recreation areas offer four free admission days per year.

The final one for this year lands on the Friday after turkey day.

At Gooseberry Falls State Park near Two Harbors, park rangers are excited to welcome in folks who may have never been to the site before.

“People come to walk and they want to see the waterfalls. They’re just starting to freeze up a little bit now but they’re pretty spectacular in another couple of weeks. You can bring your snowshoes too. Lots of snowshoers come out,” said Audrey Butts, park manager at Gooseberry Falls State Park.

The visitors center will also be open to the public for those looking to warm up after a nice hike around the partially frozen falls.