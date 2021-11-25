Hundreds of DECC Thanksgiving Meals Given Out

DULUTH, Minn. — Meals that were prepared at the DECCC through the last week were packed up and distributed at several different locations around town Thursday.

A total of 6 locations set up to meet with the community and provide Thanksgiving meals. The Damiano Center in the Central Hillside area had a truck of 350 pre-made meals to start, and in the first half hour of handing them out, gave almost 150 away.

The need for food and the desire to give back was seen by many, and being able to provide for the less fortunate on this holiday, made one site leader feel his work pay off.

“We always like to give back to the less fortunate, we have a meal at home waiting for us at home with our kids and its cooking away and we can give to someone else’s who cant afford it for themselves,” Erik Watczak, Site Leader, said.

Even though volunteers were disappointed to not have the traditional Thanksgiving buffet at the DECC this year, still giving out what people need is the most important thing to keep in mind.