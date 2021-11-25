New Duluth Denfeld Boys Basketball Coach Phil Homere Eager to Get Season Started

The Hunters will open the season next Saturday hosting North Branch.

DULUTH, Minn. – This season, we have multiple new coaches taking over programs across the Northland, and one of those is over at Duluth Denfeld.

Phil Homere is wrapping up his first official week of practice as the Hunters boys basketball head coach. Homere was able to hold a few camps over the summer to get to know some of his players but now he’s ready to hit the ground running to see changes within the program.

“The respect was there right away and so that made me very excited to see these guys coming up to me and telling me how much they’re looking forward to the season. The first thing is defense. I’ve been implementing that and preaching that for the longest. These guys are really seeming to bring that intensity, the energy and that’s something we’ve been asking a lot from them so it’s been great to see. Just seeing the joy in these guys’ face that things are slowing changing around here,” Homere said.

The Hunters will open the season next Saturday hosting North Branch.