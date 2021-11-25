Proctor Man Donates Turkeys To Duluth Fire Department

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth firefighters were fed Thanksgiving meals Thursday thanks to a special donation by Proctor resident Teddy Avey.

Avey and his family donated turkeys to all eight Duluth fire stations, which will feed nearly 40 people on staff this Thanksgiving.

“Because I drive a truck, and I know how it feels to be away from home. Can’t go to birthday parties, holidays. So, I know how it feels. You’re stuck working and that’s just the way it goes,” Avey said.

Avey donated to the Duluth Police Department and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.