Richard I Bong Center Holds Thanksgiving For Veterans

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Veterans are among those who deserve to be recognized especially during the holidays, and the Richard I Bong Center in Superior did what they could to give back Thursday.

Multiple generous donations from community members and local businesses made this feast possible for for veterans, active military members, and their families.

This is the fourth year they’ve done this, and this years dine- in meal makes a comeback, after last year was cub side pick up only.

“Oh it means a great deal, I didn’t serve myself, so this is an opportunity to show my appreciation for what people have done, members of my family served, almost everybody here has been touched by a veteran or close to one, they fill a great need in our society and its just a great way to give back and its nothing we mind doing at all,” John Gidley, Education and Outreach Coordinator said.

Being able to interact with those who came through the doors and hear their stories made this an easy event to dedicate time to for those who either volunteered, or work at the center.

“You know working here at this particular military center, you see a lot of veterans and you see how they suffered, and you see how they provided for us, and we’ve taken it all for granted, this is one little piece or thing that we can do,” Jann Brill, Gift Shop Manager said.

The Bong Center planned on giving out 225 meals by the end of the event.