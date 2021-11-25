UMD Men’s Hockey Team to Welcome in Alaska Fairbanks for Rare Nonconference Meeting

This is the first time these two teams have met up since 1988. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:07 p.m. with Saturday's game set for just after 6:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team will be back at home this weekend for a nonconference matchup against Alaska Fairbanks.

This is the first time these two teams have met up since 1988. The Nanooks are struggling a bit this season with just one win, but the Bulldogs say they can’t take that lightly. With a No. 2 ranking at the the No. 1 spot in the national pairwise, UMD knows how important these nonconference games are.

“These are big games, they mean so much to us against these nonconference opponents so we’ve just got to take care of business, kind of like against CC, just take care of business, focus on us. Every night in college hockey is different, every night’s hard so hopefully we learn from that and don’t take anyone for granted,” senior forward Noah Cates said.

“First thing I told our guys is don’t look at their record. Records don’t mean anything in college hockey anymore. I’m more concerned about how we play and I think that we’ve played pretty well. I do think there’s areas we’ve got to get more consistent in and get better at. These are big games and if we have the wrong mentality going into the games, it might not be a good weekend,” head coach Scott Sandelin added.

