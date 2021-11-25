Union Gospel Mission Hands Out Free Thanksgiving Meals

DULUTH, Minn. – The Union Gospel Mission in downtown Duluth, which is about to celebrate 100 years of providing food, shelter and hope, put smiles on many people’s faces Thursday by handing out free Thanksgiving meals.

“On a holiday, the people who are isolated and feel alone feel so much more alone on a holiday, so it’s so vital that we’re open and we serve with a smile and give them their raspberries. It’s very important,” said Susan Jordahl-Bubacz, executive director of the Union Gospel Mission.

The Mission mostly provides Thanksgiving meals to people who live in nearby high-rises, as well people with low incomes and, of course, the homeless.

Donations are always welcome at the Union Gospel Mission.