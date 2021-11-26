Big Inflatable Animals Take Over Lake Superior Zoo

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday was opening night for the Lake Superior Zoo’s first-ever “Larger than Life Lights” event.

The grounds are decked out with holiday lights, including a half-dozen giant inflatable animals lit up bright for great photo ops.

But on top of that, guests can still check out the real animals at night, too.

“There’s so many great things to do here in Duluth – whether it’s Bentleyville, Glensheen, and we thought we’d add something new to the West Duluth area — bring some crowds out here for tourists and locals alike,” said Haley Cope, CEO of the Lake Superior Zoo.

Parking is free at the zoo.

“Larger than Life Lights” funs through the end of December.