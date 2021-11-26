‘Christmas City Express’ Returns To North Shore Scenic Railroad

DULUTH, Minn. – The “Christmas City Express” is back for families to enjoy at the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

It’s based off a story of a young girl riding on a train Christmas Eve to see her grandparents in Duluth when… “The train she’s on is caught in a horrific storm, and while everyone on board is safe, well, their stuck in the middle of nowhere and they fear Christmas will be lost. It’s what the little girl and the conductor do next that saves Christmas for everyone on the train,” explained Ken Buehler, executive director of the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

Christmas City Express leaves the Depot the next four weekends. Click here for more information.