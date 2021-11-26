Evacuation Lifted, Restaurant Closed After Major Kitchen Fire At Pier B Resort

DULUTH, Minn. – Black Friday turned into black smoke for Pier B Resort Hotel in Duluth around 5 p.m., which caused the whole place to evacuate as hundreds of people at Bentleyville Tour of Lights across the slip watched on.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, the fire started in the hood of the kitchen at Silo’s Restaurant.

Pier B is located on the 800 block of Railroad Street next to Bayfront Park.

Smoke could be seen pouring from above the building at one point.

A spokesperson for the city told FOX 21 roughly 50 people inside the hotel were evacuated, but nobody was injured.

It was quite the experience for a couple and their daughter from Des Moines, Iowa, who just checked in at Pier B when the fire alarm went off.

“We can’t be in the hotel, but we’re going to make the best of it,” said Todd Theulen. “We’re going to the light festival next door here.”

“Hopefully be able to get our stuff,” said Marrisa Theulen, Todd’s wife. “If we can’t stay here, maybe somewhere else?” Marissa said with a smile.

Another couple visiting from River Falls, Wisconsin, described their holiday getaway experience as they were getting ready to head over to Bentleyville.

“Thought it might just be a false alarm, but after about 2 or 3 minutes [of the alarm going], so grabbed my wallet and her purse and headed outside.” Said Andy Engelhardt. “Black smoke was billowing off the top of the roof and fire trucks were pulling up.”

As of around 7:30 p.m., Pier B officials told FOX 21 all guests were back in their rooms to continue their stay.

Fire officials said Silo’s Restaurant is closed until further notice. Damage is estimated to be at least $75,000.

Pier B Resort posted the following on its social media around 11 p.m. Friday: