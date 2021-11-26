Kitchen Fire Forces Evacuation At Pier B Resort In Duluth

Dan Hanger,

Pier B Fire 2

DULUTH, Minn. — Pier B Resort Hotel in Duluth has been evacuated after fire broke out in the kitchen, according to Duluth city spokesperson Kate Van Daele.

The “hood fire” broke out during the 4 p.m. hour Friday. 260829615 603057244445382 534389073323858010 N

“Crews are connecting lines to attack the fire. Smoke was seen from the roof of the building,” Duluth Fire tweeted around 4:45 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Van Daele estimated 50 people were evacuated from the hotel.

This fire comes during the busy holiday weekend for the hotel, as well as a prime spot to stay to see Bentleyville Tour of Lights.

FOX 21 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Categories: Minnesota, News, News – Latest News, Public Safety

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90