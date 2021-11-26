Prep Boys Hockey: Proctor Wins Season Opener in Overtime, Duluth Marshall Skates to 2-2 Draw With East Ridge

Brett Bartlam scored the game-winner to give the Rails the overtime win in their season opener, while the Hilltoppers settled for a draw to open the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall boys hockey team scored two goals in the second but ultimately settled for a 2-2 draw with Eat Ridge in their 2021 season opener.

Joe Stauber and Sam Aamodt both scored for the Hilltoppers. The Hilltoppers will be back in action Nov. 29 at Proctor.

In other boys hockey action, Proctor’s season opener also went to overtime against Wadena-Deer Creek, but Brett Bartlam scored the game-winner to give the Rails the 6-5 win.

Proctor will be back in action on Saturday hosting East Ridge with puck drop set for 2:00 p.m.