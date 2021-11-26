Prep Girls Hockey: Proctor/Hermantown Wins Big, Duluth Falls at Home

The Mirage used a three-goal first period to help get the home win, while the Northern Stars couldn't complete the rally late.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team got off to a fast start and never looked back, getting the 7-1 win over Hastings on Friday night.

The Mirage improve to 2-2 on the season and will be back in action on Saturday afternoon hosting Burnsville, with puck drop set for 3:15 p.m.

In other girls hockey action, Burnsville used a five-goal second period to get the 5-2 win over Duluth. The Northern Stars fall to 1-4 on the season and will host Hastings on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.