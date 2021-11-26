Santa Is Back For Photos At Fitger’s

DULUTH, Minn. — Chris Kringle made a stop in Duluth Friday at the Fitger’s Complex.

Santa, along with his reindeer Dasher and Dancer, are spreading Christmas cheer to children from the area.

Saint Nick says his elves are hard at work preparing to make a delivery across the Northland and the world on Christmas Eve. He says his the naughty list has been short this year with the pandemic bringing people closer together in many ways.

“People are starting to try and be more friendly to each other. Working together. Trying to get through everything they’ve been putting the past behind them. It just makes for more hope on looking for the future as it’s coming,” Santa Clause said.

Santa will be at Fitger’s on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the next four weekends.