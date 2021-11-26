Spirit Mountain Opens For Season

DULUTH, Minn. — Spirit Mountain officially opened for the 2021-2022 season on Friday.

Typically each run will have three feet of snow, and the fake snow crews are making right now will last them through the end of the season.

“I think that’s something that so many of us appreciate. That we were able to take a step and get back outside and just enjoy nature. We’re seeing that again this year again that whether it was an introduction last year or revisiting or a continuation. There’s a lot of excitement to be outside and to appreciate winter again this season,” Spirit Mountain Co-Director of Resort Services, Jon Regenold says.

Spirit Mountain will have a limited amount of runs open right now because they are still in the early season preparations, and they will only be open on the weekends to make sure they are fully ready for the winter season.

“We’ve got a long road of snowmaking ahead of us. But also that’s a typical year. Our snowmaking continues almost past the first of the year. We try to get it done in the months of November and December but it’s not abnormal to touch the first week of January as well,” Regenold says.

