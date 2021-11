Tall Ships Will Bypass Duluth For Two Harbors In 2022

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The Tall Ships are going to bypass Duluth next summer and dock in Two Harbors for the annual Festival of Sail event.

Two Harbors scored the massively popular four-day event because of construction planned next summer along Duluth’s waterfront.

Tall Ships will take over the waterfront 28 miles up the shore in Two Harbors Aug. 4-7.

Tickets are on sale now.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend.

